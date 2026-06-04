KARACHI: Alleged facilitators in Anmol Pinky drug dealing case have approached the court claiming innocence in the matter, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Sohail-ur-Rehman and Zeeshan-ur-Rehman moved the Karachi City Court to seek relief in Anmol Pinky case. The suspects filed an application under Section 63-A, requesting that their names be removed from the case.

The petitioners maintained in their plea that they are innocent and should be discharged from the case proceedings.

They stated that they have no involvement in the supply of narcotics and denied any connection with the main accused, Anmol Pinky.

The applicants further argued that they have been implicated in the case without any supporting evidence and have therefore requested the court to remove their names from the charges.

Check here: Anmol Pinky’s jail pictures surface

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Earlier, police submitted details of the bank accounts of the alleged facilitators of Anmol Pinky, in connection with a narcotics case before the court.

According to a police report obtained by ARY News, proceeds from the sale of narcotics were allegedly transferred through various bank accounts.

The report stated that funds were moved through multiple accounts belonging to the suspects Zeeshan and Sohail. Zeeshan reportedly maintains five bank accounts across three different banks, while Sohail has two accounts in two separate banks.