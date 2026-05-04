ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in person in a case concerning prison meetings and medical access for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard a petition filed by Bushra Bibi’s daughter, Mubashra, seeking permission for family visitation and access to a personal physician for her mother.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Salman Akram Raja informed the court that requests had already been submitted to jail authorities both in person and via courier.

Justice Tahir observed that the matter was being referred to jail authorities for a formal decision.

The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to decide on the application within two days and issue an order with reasons. It further instructed that the decision be made before the next hearing.

The court also noted claims made by the petitioner’s counsel that Bushra Bibi underwent surgery on the night between April 16 and 17, adding that related information was already circulating publicly.

The IHC summoned the jail superintendent to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for May 6.

Read More: PTI Founding Chairman Meets Wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail : Prison Sources

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan was permitted to meet Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported on April 28.

The meeting took place at Adiala Jail and lasted approximately 40 minutes in the prison’s conference room.

The former premier was allowed to see his wife after a 20-day gap.