Did Kriti Sanon hint at crappy VFX of ‘Adipurush’ before release?

Long before the release of the now-trashed ‘Adipurush’, actor Kriti Sanon was not all convinced with the gimmicky idea of the film’s CGI but decided to maintain her trust in director Om Raut and go ahead with his vision.

As the backlash towards ‘Adipurush’ continues, particularly for the poor VFX on the title other than the dialogues and inauthentic retelling of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, an old interview of Sanon has resurfaced on the social platform Reddit, where the actor sang praises for Raut and his ‘very, very different’ vision for the film.

In an interview with a local tabloid of the country, Sanon had said, “You know sometimes we are in that studio and are joking around with him and I’m like ‘I’m doing my biggest film in the smallest set’ because it is a studio.”

She continued, “It’s all like blue screens – everything is going to be created. All the hills and waterfalls that you’ll see will come later. So for us, it’s a limited space. You know sometimes when we are running we are running in that same thing – sometimes it’s twisted in the head.”

“But that’s going to be the future I feel of cinemas.”

“I don’t have the ambience to imagine, this creature coming and this bird is here and I don’t know where. Like when I went on sets for the first time, he’s like ‘Yahan valley hai, yahan ek cave hai, yahan ek waterfall ayega (There is a valley there, and a cave and waterfall will be there)’ and I’m saying, ‘kahan (where)?’ That’s a very different experience. And the way he’s telling the story, a story we all know, a story we have all grown up hearing, we all know. So it’s not like something surprising is happening but the way he’s telling you, you’ll be really engaged. It’s going to be an experience,” the actor explained.

As for the multilingual saga ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, hit theatres last week.

