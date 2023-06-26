30.9 C
'Adipurush' ticket prices reduced again amid controversy, filmmakers trolled

The makers of the Indian film ‘Adipurush‘ slashed ticket prices again as box office collections continue to take a hit amid its dialogues controversy.

It is pertinent to mention that the filmmakers had reduced the ticket prices to INR 150 in the wake of the box office struggle. The collection went further downhill and the tickets are being sold at INR 112.

The producers are being trolled for slashing ticket prices for the second time.

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer – which is the retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana – has stirred controversy over dialogues. It faced the wrath of angered audiences for the ‘pedestrian’ language used in the film.

The writer of the film Manoj Muntashir got a security cover from Mumbai police after citing a threat to his life amid the rows. The lines in which Janaki/Sita was called India’s daughter led to the Indian cinema ban in Nepal.

Nepal’s government lifted the ban on Indian films except for mythological retelling.

