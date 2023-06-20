29.9 C
'Adipurush': Prabhas magnum-opus accused of copying 'Thor'

Indian film ‘Adipurush‘ is in the headlines for the wrong reasons as its makers got accused of copying Hollywood films ‘Thor‘, ‘Avengers‘, ‘The Flash‘, ‘Harry Potter‘ and others.

‘Adipurush’ has already stirred controversy over dialogues. The ‘VFX’ and visual effects are getting criticized now. Netizens are speaking against the filmmakers for their lack of originality in the flick. 

Here’s what they thought of the mythological film.

The Indian film industry has made a legacy of copying stories and visuals from foreign films and dramas industries. 

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s hotly-anticipated ‘Animal‘ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was accused of copying the South Korean title ‘Oldboy‘.

Before the release of the official teaser of the film, the makers of the neo-noir thriller dropped a pre-teaser clip over the weekend to build up on the hype for the title.

The video featured a fight sequence between the lead hero Kapoor and a group of axe-wielding people. He swung his axe and killed a number of them while others escaped.

The sequence reminded viewers of the exact same scene from the Korean title ‘Oldboy‘ (2003) by Park Chan-wook. Many took to social media, to point out the similarities between the two visuals, accusing the director of blatant rip-off.

“Ranbir Kapoor is full with RAGE but director SandeeReddVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser,” a social user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Animal Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of Oldboy hallway Fight scene.”

“Nothing original about the Animal pre-teaser copied from Oldboy movie Unfortunately Sandeep Vanga too copied,” a third replied.

