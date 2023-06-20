‘Adipurush’: Prabhas magnum-opus accused of copying ‘Thor’

Indian film ‘Adipurush‘ is in the headlines for the wrong reasons as its makers got accused of copying Hollywood films ‘Thor‘, ‘Avengers‘, ‘The Flash‘, ‘Harry Potter‘ and others.

‘Adipurush’ has already stirred controversy over dialogues. The ‘VFX’ and visual effects are getting criticized now. Netizens are speaking against the filmmakers for their lack of originality in the flick.

Here’s what they thought of the mythological film.

The makers of Adipurush are so lazy and miser that they made Lanka look black coloured hell instead of golden to save on VFX resources. Instead of recreating pushpak viman, they used Unreal Engine default objects like Games of Throne look-alike dragon and Asgard from Thor pic.twitter.com/EoBhsedbAa — Zee (@MhaskarChief) June 18, 2023

After losing everything Thor has decided to join Adipurush for his redemption 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aYIdyfHTzx — Shakta (@LearnedShakta) June 16, 2023

Adipurush is a superb paisa wasool movie In one movie’s ticket I saw

Thor

Avengers

Flash

Aquaman

Harry Potter

How to train your dragon

Rise of the planet of the apes

Bahubali Superb value for money 😍 — FittrwithKJ (@Fittrwithkj) June 17, 2023

The fact that #Adipurush team shamelessly copied visuals, dresses, themes etc from 300, Thor, Vikings, Game of Thrones, Mandalorian etc shows not only their limited creativity and originality, but also proves their inherent belief that Indian viewers are idiots and uninformed. — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) June 17, 2023

The Indian film industry has made a legacy of copying stories and visuals from foreign films and dramas industries.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s hotly-anticipated ‘Animal‘ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was accused of copying the South Korean title ‘Oldboy‘.

Before the release of the official teaser of the film, the makers of the neo-noir thriller dropped a pre-teaser clip over the weekend to build up on the hype for the title.

The video featured a fight sequence between the lead hero Kapoor and a group of axe-wielding people. He swung his axe and killed a number of them while others escaped.

The sequence reminded viewers of the exact same scene from the Korean title ‘Oldboy‘ (2003) by Park Chan-wook. Many took to social media, to point out the similarities between the two visuals, accusing the director of blatant rip-off.

“Ranbir Kapoor is full with RAGE but director SandeeReddVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser,” a social user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Animal Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of Oldboy hallway Fight scene.”

“Nothing original about the Animal pre-teaser copied from Oldboy movie Unfortunately Sandeep Vanga too copied,” a third replied.