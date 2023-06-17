Top Bollywood critic terms ‘Adipurush’ “epic disaster”

Indian film ‘Adipurush‘, which was one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year because of the star-studded cast and high budget, is not getting the welcome it expected as it was called an “epic disaster”.

‘Adipurush‘ is a live adaptation of Indian mythology which depicts the triumph of good over evil. The cast includes A-listers Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Tejaswini Pandit and Sonal Chauhan.

Taran Adarsh, one of the top Bollywood critics, was not pleased by the content and called it an “epic disaster”. In his review, he wrote that the director Om Raut failed to deliver despite having a dream cast and a massive budget.

#OneWordReview…#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

“#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT..” he wrote. “Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview”.

Earlier, a bunch of South superstar Prabhas’s loyal fans thrashed a man for giving a negative review of the Indian film outside the theatres.

Reportedly, the person in his review said, “They kept all the monsters from the PlayStation games in this one. Except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots here and there, there is nothing else.”

Moreover, he added about Prabhas’ performance, “Absolutely doesn’t suit, in the get-up. In ‘Baahubali‘, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they took him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly.”

An Indian news agency reported that the makers are planning to make a sequel and the idea has been pitched to Om Raut and Prabhas, who is willing to be part of the second instalment.