‘Adipurush’ leaked online hours before theatrical release

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s hotly-anticipated pan-Indian title ‘Adipurush’ is the latest victim of piracy; leaked online on the day of its theatrical release.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the long-delayed mythological epic ‘Adipurush’ was leaked on Torrent sites, hours after the theatrical release on Friday, June 16.

If local media reports of the country are anything to go by, the complete film, in both Hindi and Telugu languages, is available on various Torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulez and Telegram, to stream and download in HD quality.

Multiple actions have been taken in the past to counter movie piracy, however, the teams behind these sites appear with a new domain each time the original site is blocked. Tamilrockers is particularly known to release pirated versions of big projects on the site hours before the theatrical release of the film.

Although the film is not competing with any other releases at the Box Office, this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the mega-budgeted title.

As for the film, ‘Adipurush’ was released theatrically earlier today, in original Hindi and Telugu versions, in addition to Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Based on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayan’, the title stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Om Raut helmed the direction of the project and also contributed to a massive INR500 crore budget along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

