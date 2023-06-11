Kriti Sanon to produce digital film next year

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon will make her debut as a producer in a digital film next year.

A source told an Indian entertainment news agency that Kriti Sanon is keen on exploring different aspects of filmmaking, with production being one of them.

“Kriti has always been very keen to explore different aspects of filmmaking, and has a keen interest in production too,” the source said. “So when she heard this script, she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it too. It’s a slice-of-life drama, which will get a direct-to-ott release.

“Next year, Kriti also completes 10 years in the film industry, and feels this is the right time to make the move. Rest of the details about this yet untitled project is kept under the wraps.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will share the screen with South Indian star Prabhas in ‘Adipurush; with Prabhas. Moreover, she will work with Shahid Kapoor on an untitled project.

The actor will be seen with A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in ‘The Crew‘.