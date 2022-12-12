‘Besharam Rang’: ‘Pathaan’ song copied from ‘Tum Bin’?

Netizens criticized the makers of the Bollywood film “Pathaan” for using the tune of “Tum Bin” movie’s song “Koi Fariyaad” for “Besharam Rang“.

“Besharam Rang“, filmed on the film’s leading stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, got millions of likes and received heartwarming comments from netizens.

However, several netizens highlighted the similarities in the tune of the two songs.

They spoke up against the lack of creativity in Bollywood. Here’s what they had to say.

Besharam Rang song is copy of “Koi Fariyaad” by Jagjit Singh. Same Beats, Same Tune. #Pathaan #BesharmRang — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) December 12, 2022

Is besharam rang a remix. Why does it sound like I’ve heard this song before. Probably in a gazal? — Brojack (@dontwannashar3) December 12, 2022

Recently released song from Pathan 😝 now I am hearing original song koi fariyaad to bring back sanity to my mind 😁 — Payal B. Joshi, PhD (@payaljs) December 12, 2022

It is not the first time that “Pathaan” has received criticism for its lack of originality. Earlier, netizens had pointed out that its teaser was a copy of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier“.

It begins with a voiceover introducing “Pathaan“, who gets caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The slick introduction followed an action-packed fight sequence before the audience finally caught a glimpse of Khan as he made his enemies explode with powerful kicks.

Twitter users pointed out how similar the entry of actor John Abraham in the teaser is to that of antagonist Bucky Barnes also known as The Winter Soldier. It showed the two masked characters appear and fire a missile at a vehicle in the teaser.

So I know there was no originality left in Bollywood but I took the effort to count references from Hollywood movies that have “inspired” Pathaan just from the teaser: – John Abraham as crossbones (Civil War)

– SRK’s bike scene in the snow like Captain America (Age of Ultron) pic.twitter.com/chWOtfGdoQ — Parth 𓀡 Shahanand (@PastasaurusRex) November 2, 2022

“Pathaan” – directed by Sidharth Anand – will release on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

