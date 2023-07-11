‘Adipurush’ gets leaked on YouTube, garners over 2 million views

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s maiden collaboration, Om Raut’s magnum-opus ‘Adipurush’ was leaked on YouTube after piracy websites.

After being leaked on multiple Torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulez and Telegram, to stream and download in HD quality, hours before its theatrical release on June 16, ‘Adipurush’ was made available to watch on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

As per the reports from Indian news outlets, the mythological actioner was available to watch in HD quality on a YouTube channel and garnered at least 2.3 million views within hours, before it was taken down.

Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashir, the writer of the film, tendered an apology for the dialogues in the film which stirred controversy and hurt the sentiments of the viewers. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies,” he wrote on the social site Instagram.

Based on the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Om Raut film was made on a massive budget of INR500 crore.

The title was released theatrically (IMAX and 3D) last month in Hindi and Telugu, in addition to dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions

