‘…was super dangerous’: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals one thing she would like to change in ‘Heeramandi’

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared one thing she would never copy from her character Bibbojaan of the web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

In a new conversation with Netflix India, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been sweeping acclaim for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in SLB’s recently-released web series ‘Heeramandi’, spoke about the film and revealed one thing she would like to do differently than her character.

She said, “I wouldn’t wear a heavy ghagra (skirt) and dance near a fountain, that was super dangerous.”

Speaking further, Hydari gushed over the veteran filmmaker for the ‘magnificent’ series and credited him as the only reason to watch ‘Heeramandi’. Giving her one reason to stream her latest work, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor said, “A hundred per cent Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and then there’s six of us, we’re not too bad.”

When asked about her dream job as a child, Hydari maintained that it was always to be a heroine and specifically of a Mani Ratnam film, but now that she is the one for Bhansali as well, “Life is good.”

Notably, Bhansali’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Hydari with Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

