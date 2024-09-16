Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot

Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a simple and elegant ceremony on Monday.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the intimate ceremony as they were joined by family and close friends.

The Bollywood stars tied the knot following the traditional South Indian wedding rituals.

Sharing the dreamy photos, they wrote, “”You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

The photos from the ceremony showed Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth looking into each other’s eyes outside the temple where they got married.

A snap from their wedding album showed the two seeking blessings from their elders.

Fans were quick to flood their comments section to wish them and pray for their life ahead.

Friends from the Bollywood industry were also among those who congratulated the couple on tying the knot.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Congratulations ARH and Sid!!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures! Love always,” while Hansika Motwani commented, “Congratulations.”

Several other Bollywood stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, and others, congratulated the newly married couple.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bollywood actress had expressed her desire to marry in the 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.

In an earlier interview, she said, “The wedding will be centered around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family.”

It is worth mentioning here that Hydari and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year, after meeting on the sets of the 2021 Tamil movie, “Maha Samudram.”