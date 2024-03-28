Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth

Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari has reportedly tied the knot with actor beau Siddharth in a temple.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam, in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district of the former’s home state of Telangana, on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the maternal grandfather of the ‘Padmaavat’ actor was the last ruler of Wanaparthi Sansthanam, having a long connection of his family to the temple, where the wedding took place as per Hindu rituals, performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, the home state of the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor.

According to the details, the wedding was a mix of their respective legacies, cultures, and beliefs.

While the big announcement from the couple is still awaited, the marriage was seemingly confirmed at the ‘Heeramandi’ date announcement event yesterday, where the host mentioned the reason for Hydari’s absence saying, “Because she’s getting married today.”

Pertinent to note here that Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to Indian actor and lawyer Satyadeep Mishra, but they got separated, and he went on to tie the knot with designer and reality TV star Masaba Gupta last year.

On the other hand, Siddharth had a marriage of a few years with Meghna, whom he had fallen in love with while growing up in the same neighbourhood of New Delhi.

Hydari and Siddharth first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021 and fell in love.

