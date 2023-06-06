When Aditya Chopra wanted to cast Tom Cruise as Raj in ‘DDLJ’: Deets

Do you know? Filmmaker Aditya Chopra wanted to cast Hollywood star Tom Cruise for the main role of Raj in his debut film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

As per a report from an Indian magazine, the Bollywood cult classic, enjoying a massive fanbase for over two decades, was initially planned to be an entirely different film with an American hero opposite a desi heroine.

According to the details, the original idea penned by Chopra in his first film script was a love story between a foreigner and an Indian woman. He was also very much interested to get Tom Cruise, who joined the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise the following year after ‘DDLJ’, to play the lead, Raj.

However, his father and iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra advised him to tweak the story to make the main characters non-resident Indians.

It is also reported that Cruise had asked for a huge sum to be a part of the film which was not feasible for the production house at that time, and hence the blockbuster went to Shahrukh Khan.

Released in 1995, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is one of the most successful movies of YRF and Bollywood.

The romance musical starring one of the hit pairs of all time, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, set a record for the longest Box Office run and has roughly earned INR2 billion worldwide in addition to several accolades, including a National Film Award and 10 Filmfare Awards.