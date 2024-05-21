Aditya Chopra makes startling revelations about Dhoom movie bikes

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra surprised everyone with startling revelations about the bikes’ cost and actors’ salaries in Dhoom movie.

In a Netflix documentary series, the Yash Raj Films head revealed that he prioritised the heavy bikes in his 2004 action flick over the lead actors’ pay.

“In Dhoom, I spent more money on bikes than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Uday Chopra,” he recalled.

Dhoom revolves around a thief named Kabir played by John Abraham who heads a bike gang to commit daring heists in Mumbai.

The gang, notorious for leaving police surprised with their quick escape, are then confronted by a police officer named Jai Dixit played by Abhishek Bachchan.

The action movie, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, became an instant hit as soon as it hit theaters in 2004 and turned Abraham into a giant star.

On experimenting with the movie, Aditya Chopra said that he envisioned Dhoom as a blend by combining the styles of filmmakers Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay.

“There were three pillars of Hindi films, as everybody used to say, which you can’t do without drama, emotion, and romance. I said I am going to remove these three pillars and see what happens! With ‘Dhoom’, I wanted to make a film where I could combine Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay,” he added.

Chopra then went on to expand the story and made Dhoom 2 in which Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles as Jai Dixit and Ali, respectively.

Hrithik Roshan replaced John Abraham as the antagonist in Dhoom 2.

In third part of the movie, Aamir Khan played the role of the antagonist while Katrina Kaif was the female lead in the movie.