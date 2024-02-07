‘Vedaa’: John Abraham’s new look has fans in awe

Bollywood actor John Abraham and actress Sharvari Wagh’s looks from their upcoming film ‘Vedaa‘ have been unveiled.

Their looks were revealed in the poster of the ‘Vedaa‘. It showed them with serious expressions on their faces.

The film, touted to be a “high-energy action-drama”, is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The filmmaker and the actor have collaborated on ‘Salaam-e-Ishq‘ and ‘Batla House‘ in the past.

Nikkhil Advani said the story is inspired by real-life events, reflects social behaviours and pushes the boundaries of reality.

“‘Vedaa‘ is not just a film,” Nikkhil Advani was quoted saying in a statement. “It’s inspired by real events, is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality.

“Working with John [Abraham], Sharvari [Wagh] and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed, the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of ‘Vedaa‘.”

Its producer Shariq Patel stated that the film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances and the John Abraham-Nikkhil Advani collaboration adds an extra layer of anticipation.

‘Vedaa‘ is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024.

