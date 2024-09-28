Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan are on dating apps; claims Urvashi Rautela

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela claimed that Bollywood A-listers Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur are on a celebrity dating app.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, Urvashi Rautela confessed that she uses Raya, an iOS-exclusive and private, membership-based dating app, limited to celebrities, high-profile industry individuals and internet personalities.

Furthermore, Rautela claimed that she has also found Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Hrithik Roshan on the platform, but never ‘swiped right’ to them.

“I am on Raya, but that’s only for friends and not with another kind of perspective. Hrithik is there on Raya; I saw Aditya Roy Kapur, and there are so many other celebrities on the app,” she said.

Upon being asked if she has ever swiped right to them, Rautela maintained, “I already have their numbers. Why would I need to swipe right? Also with the schedule, if I have free time and they have free time, we can talk. Then a lot of people have to pay to send you a direct request.”

It is worth noting here that Roshan has been in a relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad for quite some time now, whereas, Kapur reportedly broke up with Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rautela has an interesting lineup of films, including ‘NBK109’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’, with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt; Randeep Hooda’s ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ as well as a yet-to-be-titled project with Dulquer Salmaan.