Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on dating Rishabh Pant

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on rumours of dating cricketer Rishabh Pant.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Urvashi Rautela dismissed the rumours of being in a relationship with the Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and clarified, “Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP, I want to clarify that these memes, rumours are unfounded.”

She continued, “I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It’s important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don’t understand why meme material pages get super excited.”

“Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth,” the celeb elaborated. “I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career. Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals.”

For those unversed, the base of these dating rumours has been Rautela’s brief history of allegedly dating Pant, when the two were clicked together in Mumbai. She also claimed once that someone with the name initials RP came to the hotel she was staying at and waited for over 10 hours to meet her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films, including ‘NBK109’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’, with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt; Randeep Hooda’s ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ as well as a yet-to-be-titled project with Dulquer Salmaan.