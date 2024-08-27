Urvashi Rautela receives 1 lac roses from fans after ‘tiny’ injury

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela claims she received at least 1 lac luxury roses from her fans after she was hospitalized with a minor injury.

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who recently requested her fans via an Instagram post, to pray for her, as she suffered an injury on her finger, has now shared pictures and videos from the hospital, with the thousands of roses, she supposedly received from her fans, to wish her speedy recovery.

“1 LAC 1,00,000 LUXURY ROSES 🌹FROM MY DIEHARD FANS WISHING SPEEDY RECOVERY,” Rautela claimed in the caption of Instagram posts.

However, social users are not ready to buy into her claims, debating her posts to be more of a ‘publicity stunt’, to grab ‘attention’.

“What exactly happened to her? Or it’s just a attention gaining game?” wrote a netizen on the social platform Reddit, with a screengrab of her post.

Reacting to the Reddit post, hundreds of keyboard warriors joined in the comments sections, to troll the celebrity about her ‘delulu land’.

“First youngest Indian actress to have diehard fans (others only have ‘diesoft’ fans),” commented a Redditor, while another questioned, “Luxury roses kya hote hain (What are they)? What else does my middle class a** not know? Are there luxury trees too? Jhaad (Branch) by Dior. Ganna (Sugercane) by Gucci…”

“I counted, it’s not 100000 roses, it’s 420,” the third claimed.

“India’s youngest and highest-paid global superstar got a tiny cut on her finger, and her diehard fans all rushed to the same shop to buy 1,00,000 luxury roses,” one more penned.

“Why does she act like this? Obsessed with herself? She is just in her delulu (delusional) land,” read a comment.