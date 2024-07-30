Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian actress invited to Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian actress to be officially invited to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The actress’ fans expressed joy and excitement for her after she revealed that she had become the first actress from India to get an invitation to the prestigious event, Indian media outlets reported.

“Truly humbled & honoured to be the first Indian actress to be invited by Paris Olympic 2024. A magical dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. Today, we salute all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and send them our compliments and best wishes for the game,” local media outlet quoted Urvashi Rautela as saying.

The actress also shared a couple of snaps with different athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Rautela shared a photo with former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid at the Paris Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

“#RahulDravid PARIS OLYMPICS 2024… saluting all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and sending them best wishes & compliments for the game,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In another post, she shared two photos with French football player Karim Benzema.

It is pertinent to mention that Urvashi Rautela is ranked one of Forbes’ Top 10 highest-paid global icons and among the youngest on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

She also has a huge social media presence with her Instagram following exceeding 73.3 million, surpassing several Bollywood stars.

Read more: The Evolution of Excellence: A History of the Olympics Leading Up to Paris 2024

The Bollywood diva will next be seen in “Ghuspaithiya” with Akshay Oberoi, “Indian 2” with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, and “NBK 109” with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Dulqeer Salmaan & Bobby Deol.

She will also star in Akshay Kumar’s star-studded “Welcome 3” and “Inspector Avinash 2” with Randeep Hooda.

The Paris Olympics 2024 officially kicked off on July 26 in which thousands of athletes around the world are participating in various sports.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics drew 28.6 million US viewers, according to preliminary data from Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which the company said was the most-watched start to a summer Games since London in 2012.