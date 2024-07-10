Urvashi Rautela hospitalized after being injured on film set

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela, who is currently busy with the filming of her next movie ‘NBK 109’, has been hospitalized, after sustaining a fracture on the set.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Urvashi Rautela was shooting for her next Telugu film ‘NBK 109’ in Hyderabad, when she suffered an injury and was shifted to a hospital in the city.

According to an official statement issued by her team, Rautela suffered a ‘terrible’ fracture while filming a high-octane action sequence. While more details regarding the severity of the incident are yet to be revealed, it was shared by the team that the ‘Sanam Re’ actor is currently hospitalized and receiving medical attention.

Notably, ‘NBK 109’ is the working title of South cinema’s veteran, and politician, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film, featuring an ensemble cast with the likes of Bobby Deol and Rautela. The production of the movie, directed by Bobby Kolli, began in November last year, while the release schedule for the same has not been announced as yet.

Apart from ‘NBK 109’, Rautela has an interesting lineup of films, including ‘Baap’, with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt; Randeep Hooda’s ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ as well as a yet-to-be-titled project with Dulquer Salmaan.