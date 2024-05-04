28.9 C
Urvashi Rautela gives THIS hashtag to Naseem Shah

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again made headlines with her comments on Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Last year, the actress grabbed attention when she wished the right-handed bowler on his birthday, sparking debate on social media. Urvashi had also shared a fan made video featuring her and Naseem on her official Instagram handle.

Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein Urvashi could be seen being asked tricky questions regarding India cricket team star Rishabh Pant and Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah.

The queries ranged from marriage to talking about crush.

In the viral video, the anchor asked: “There is a comment, ‘Rishabh Pant respects you a lot. It will me us happy, if you marry him'”.

“No comments,” replied the actress.

Then, she was asked about choosing a hashtag for the Pakistan bowler. Urvashi replied: “#Bowler”.

The anchor then said that the bowler is quite popular in India and Pakistan because of his good looks. To which Urvashi Rautela replied: “As long as you are doing the job, it’s fine.”

The anchor further said that he has become quite a ‘crush’ among girls. To which, the actor just smiled and said: “Yes.”

Naseem had earlier said, “I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect.”

 

