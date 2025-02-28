Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Aashiqui 2’ set for re-release

After a massive response to Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ in its theatrical re-run, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s much-loved romance musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ is also set for re-release.

After 12 years since it first became a massive hit, ending early years of struggle for recognition for its lead stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the blockbuster love story ‘Aashiqui 2’ is all to arrive in theatres once again, confirmed actor Salil Acharya, who played a brief role of Aryan in the film.

Speaking at an event, Acharya revealed his conversation with director Mohit Suri, sharing that both his films with the latter, ‘Aashiqui 2’ as well as Emraan Hashmi-led ‘Awarapan’ will be re-released in theatres soon.

“I spoke to Mohit Suri about it. Aashiqui 2 is also being re-released. He told me, ‘Aapki dono filmein re-release ho rahi hai (Both of your films are re-releasing)’. We all are very excited. I am waiting for it,” Acharya said.

Notably, amid the ongoing trend of re-releases, the spiritual sequel to the blockbuster musical ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), starring the beloved on-screen couple of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been one of the most-requested films to bring back in theatres.

Upon its initial release as well, in 2013, the title emerged as a major commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, as well as the biggest Box Office hit for the lead pair, Kapoor and Kapur. Moreover, the soundtrack of the film has been massively popular to date and is often cited as one of the best albums of the decade.

