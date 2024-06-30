Aditya Roy Kapoor to star with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rakhtabeej

Aditya Roy Kapoor, renowned for his role in ‘The Night Manager,’ and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, famed for ‘The Family Man 2,’ are set to collaborate for the first time in Raj & DK’s upcoming project titled ‘Rakhtabeej.’

Samantha, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, has previously worked with the director duo on the successful web series ‘The Family Man’ Season 2 and is currently involved in their project ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ This marks Aditya’s debut with Raj & DK.

Aditya Roy Kapoor made his entry into the web series arena with ‘The Night Manager,’ an adaptation of the British spy series, starring alongside Shobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. Following the success of this series, ‘Rakhtabeej’ will be his next major project, confirming his involvement after a six-month consideration period, as reported by Mid-Day.

According to sources, Samantha joined the series after Aditya Roy Kapoor’s confirmation. Both actors are currently preparing individually before coming together for joint rehearsals.

Production is scheduled to commence in August, following the completion of Raj & DK’s work on ‘The Family Man 3.’ The series promises to feature intense action sequences.

In other news, Samantha will appear alongside Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Hollywood spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.