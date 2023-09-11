‘All those spreading rumours…’: Adnan Siddiqui debunks death rumours

Actor Adnan Siddiqui refuted the reports of his death going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sharing a video of a WhatsApp message that he received about his death news on social media, Adnan Siddiqui said in a sarcastic manner, “He was a very good man, may Allah grant him a high place in heaven and patience to his family and friends.”

“I don’t know who spread this news about my death, but I’m well and alive, in front of you all,” the veteran clarified in the video published on his Instagram feed with the caption, “All those spreading the rumours of my demise in the name of journalism and breaking news, next time give me a fair idea before making me the headline. I’ll personally come to your studios and confirm it, complete with my epitaph.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“Your (ir)responsible journalism should look flawless after all,” he added.

Moreover, in a post on the micro-blogging site X (previously termed Twitter), the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor confirmed, “Here, am rubbishing the news of my demise that’s doing the rounds on social media. Yours truly is very much alive and kicking Alhamdulillah.”

Before anyone of you start offering condolences here, am rubbishing the news of my demise that’s doing the rounds on social media. Yours truly is very much alive and kicking Alhamdulillah. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) September 9, 2023

Reacting to the posts, several social users including the entertainment fraternity extended their best wishes for Siddiqui in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adnan Siddiqui is currently hosting the second season reality TV contest ‘Tamasha’.

The competition started last month with 14 contestants, out of which Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

Actor Mehmood Aslam refutes death rumours; says ‘I’m well and alive’