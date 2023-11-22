Adnan Siddiqui recalls facing mistreatment, discrimination while shooting with Angelina Jolie

Pakistan’s veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui opened up on facing mistreatment and discrimination while shooting in India with Angelina Jolie.

One of the most celebrated actors in Pakistan, with his work credits extending to Bollywood and Hollywood with hits like ‘Mom’ and ‘A Mighty Heart’, Adnan Siddiqui recently revealed that he was mistreated and was not given the same protocol in India as other actors when he was there for the filming of his debut movie with Angelina Jolie.

In his recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Siddiqui revealed that he was assured a Four Seasons stay during his time in India, but when he reached Pune, he was settled in a much smaller guesthouse.

The ‘Tamasha’ host shared that the said place was booked for the stay of the technical crew hired from the country, whereas, all the star cast, including Jolie, were staying at a luxurious place, where Siddiqui was asked to visit in the evening of the day he landed to meet the other actors.

“When I asked them, ‘How will I go [to the said place]?’ they were like, ‘Take a rickshaw,'” he recalled. “I was furious but anyhow I managed to reach the venue after an hour and a half rickshaw ride.”

He continued, “As I reached, everyone was gathered there in a lobby and enjoying, which further irked me.”

The veteran shared that he confronted the line producer, who had arranged his stay, regarding the discrimination and threatened to go back. “The very next day it was sorted and I was moved to a luxury suite for my stay of two months,” he mentioned.

