Adobe pays $75 million to settle US lawsuit over termination fees, subscription cancellations

Adobe said on Friday it ‌will pay $75 million to resolve a US. government lawsuit accusing the Photoshop and Acrobat maker of harming consumers by concealing hefty termination fees and making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

The San Jose, ​California-based company said it will also provide $75 million of free services to ​customers, in addition to making the $75 million payment to the US. ⁠Department of Justice. Court approval is required.

In a June 2024 complaint, the Justice Department and ​Federal Trade Commission accused Adobe of burying termination fees for its popular “annual paid monthly” ​subscription plan, sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars, in the fine print or behind text boxes and hyperlinks.

They also said Adobe made cancelling subscriptions a hassle, forcing subscribers who wanted to cancel online ​to wade through numerous pages, and subscribers who wanted to cancel by phone to ​repeat themselves to multiple representatives and encounter “resistance and delay.”

Adobe was accused of violating the Restore Online ‌Shoppers’ ⁠Confidence Act, a 2010 law barring merchants from imposing charges, including for automatic subscription renewals, without disclosing material terms clearly and obtaining customer consent.

In a statement on its website, Adobe said it has in recent years streamlined its sign-up and cancellation processes ​and made them more ​transparent.

“While we disagree ⁠with the government’s claims and deny any wrongdoing, we are pleased to resolve this matter,” Adobe said.

The Justice Department and the ​FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Adobe did ​not immediately ⁠respond to requests for additional comment.

Subscriptions accounted for, 97% of Adobe’s $6.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending February 27.

Adobe announced the settlement one day after Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen ⁠said ​he will step down after more than 18 years in ​the role.

The company’s shares have fallen this year, reflecting investor concern about how artificial intelligence will affect Adobe’s business ​prospects.