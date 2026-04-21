Adobe launched a suite of artificial intelligence tools on Monday to help corporate clients ​automate and personalize digital marketing functions, ‌in a bid to fend off competition from autonomous tools offered by startups such as Anthropic.

A selloff ​in software stocks, sparked by the ​rise of AI tools that can automate ⁠a growing number of human tasks, ​is pressuring firms like Adobe and its peers, ​as investors weigh the threat from offerings by Anthropic and OpenAI.

Shares of Adobe were up 2.2% in morning trading. As ​of last close, the stock has fallen ​about 30% so far this year.

Adobe said the new ‌suite, ⁠dubbed CX Enterprise, uses AI agents to help businesses manage how they interact with customers.

The design software maker is also teaming up with ​several technology companies, including Amazon, ​Microsoft, ⁠Anthropic, OpenAI and Nvidia, to ensure its new AI system works ​across different platforms.

Anthropic on Friday unveiled Claude ​Design, ⁠an experimental feature that allows users to create visuals such as prototypes, slide decks and ⁠one-page ​documents using its chatbot.