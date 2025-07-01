‘The Devil Wears Prada’ key character unlikely to return for sequel

While Disney has confirmed production on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ actor Adrian Grenier is unlikely to return for the sequel.

A day earlier, the studio announced that production on the sequel had begun with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

The sequel to the hit 2006 film will also see Stanley Tucci reprising his role, while Kenneth Branagh is the new addition to the cast.

However, Adrian Grenier, who played Andy Sachs’ (Anna Hathaway) boyfriend in the original film, is unlikely to reprise his role in the sequel.

Their relationship became tricky as Andy’s career began to progress in the film, leading to a few fights and a breakup.

While they reconciled later, the ending of the film saw the couple parting ways as Andy pursued her career in New York, and Nate (Adrian Grenier) took a job in Boston.

It is worth noting here that the 2006 film was a box office hit, earning $326.7 million worldwide.

Meryl Streep scored a win at the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy, apart from an Academy Award nomination.

Meanwhile, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ makers have announced that the upcoming film will arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Directed by David Frankel, the upcoming film will reportedly follow Presley’s (Meryl Streep) struggles as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The sequel will also see her face off against Emily Blunt’s character, who has now become a high-powered executive for a luxury group.