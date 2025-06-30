‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ gets exciting update

20th Century Fox has announced the beginning of production on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

The upcoming sequel to the hit 2006 film will also see Stanley Tucci reprising his role, while Kenneth Branagh is the new addition to the cast.

Branagh will star as the husband of Miranda Presley.

20th Century Fox and Disney confirmed the production of the film in a post on Instagram.

The post featured a teaser of two devilish red pumps, with the caption, “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production.”

The makers have announced that the upcoming film will arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026.

News about the development of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ broke in July last year when US media outlets reported that screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the original movie, was in talks to return to write the film.

At the time, it was said that the upcoming sequel would follow Presley’s (Meryl Streep) struggles as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The movie will also see her face off against Emily Blunt’s character, who has now become a high-powered executive for a luxury group.

It is worth noting here that the original film saw Meryl Streep play Miranda Presley, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appeared as her assistants Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton.

The film was a box office hit, earning $326.7 million worldwide.

Streep scored a win at the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy, apart from an Academy Award nomination.