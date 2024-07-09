‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel in the works

Disney is working to develop a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada,” starring Meryl Streep along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

While it is not clear how many actors from the original film will reprise their roles in the sequel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the original movie, is in talks to return to write the next chapter, Variety reported.

The 2006 ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ saw Meryl Streep portraying the role of Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appeared as her assistants Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton.

Reportedly, the upcoming sequel will follow Priestly’s struggles as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The movie will also see her face off against Blunt’s character, who has now become a high-powered executive for a luxury group.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ was an instant box office hit, generating $326.7 million worldwide.

Meryl Streep won a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy for her portrayal of Miranda Priestly, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

Streep, Blunt and Hathaway recently reunited onstage at February’s SAG Awards.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in a recent interview recalled the memories while making the hit movie as they discussed some of the most iconic moments of the movie and opening up about working with Streep.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” Blunt told Hathaway. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”