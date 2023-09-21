Why is internet calling Anne Hathaway a ‘hypocrite’?

Hollywood darling Anne Hathaway has irked netizens with her latest comments and is now being called a ‘hypocrite’ for endorsing something, she herself doesn’t follow.

In a new interview, the Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway opened up on people’s obsession with ageing while sharing her own experience, however, her comments did not sit well with social users who called her a hypocrite for allegedly undergoing various beauty procedures while advising her fans and followers otherwise.

In the interview, ‘The Princess Diaries’ star said, “Ageing is just another word for living. And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you.”

She continued, “I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I take much better care of myself. In my 30s, I had to give up alcohol. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t lead the life that I wanted while drinking. And in my 40s, I’m finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally.”

Mother of 2, Hathaway also mentioned, “It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn’t snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. Let your body be a body. There’s nowhere to get to. It’s just now.”

“Be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations,” she stated.

However, her comments were not quite appreciated by the social users who accused the actor of using botox and fillers, to look the certain way that she did.

Reacting on the social platform Instagram, a user commented, “Hysterical coming from someone that had so many facial cosmetic surgeries to stay young,” while another alleged, “Anne has Botox, fillers. Whatever beauty ‘secrets’ these celebrities claim to use like ‘coconut oil’ is such insane hypocrisy.”

“Who needs beauty secrets from celebrities. There’s is so many wiser people in the world to take advice from,” one of them wrote.

