Watch: Cam’ron cuts Boxer Adrien Broner short on "It Is What It Is" in fiery on-air confrontation

American Boxer Adrien Broner was removed by Cam’ron from an episode of It Is What It Is on Tuesday, 16 September, after repeatedly disrespecting co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

The incident, which also involved Mase and fellow analyst Saudi, took place during a discussion that was meant to review the recent Canelo Álvarez versus Terence “Bud” Crawford fight before moving on to NFL coverage.

Broner, who was invited to share his views on the Las Vegas boxing event, quickly drew negative attention for inappropriate remarks directed at the show’s NFL analyst and then towards Stat Baby.

Despite Cam’ron’s warnings, Adrien Broner continued his behaviour, leading to Cam’ron stepping in firmly to end his participation.

Cam’ron, as host, decided to remove Adrien Broner from It Is What It Is to protect and respect his co-host Stat Baby, who was visibly the target of unwanted comments.

The rapper ensured Adrien Broner was compensated for his time but made it clear that such conduct would not be tolerated on the programme.

The decision by Cam’ron to remove Adrien Broner mid-show has generated widespread debate online.

Fans praised the move as an example of valuing and defending co-host Stat Baby, while others speculated about Adrien Broner’s state of mind during the recording.

The episode of It Is What It Is has already drawn strong reactions across social media, with well-known names such as Van Lathan and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders weighing in.

The show also teased the release of unseen footage, which is expected to attract further attention.

Overall, Cam’ron’s removal of Adrien Broner from It Is What It Is has become one of the most talked-about moments of the week, highlighting the importance of professionalism and respect on set, particularly towards co-hosts such as Stat Baby.

