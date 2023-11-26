Advocate Shah Khawar appointed PCB election commissioner

LAHORE: In a recent development, Advocate Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been appointed as Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

His appointment comes following the conclusion of the three-month tenure of the former Election Commissioner, Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani, whose term expired on October 5.

Khakwani was initially appointed to oversee the PCB Chairman and other related elections, and with the conclusion of his tenure, Shah Khawar has now stepped into this significant role.

A notification was also issued by the Inter-Provincial Liaison Ministry.

“Shah Khawar Board of Governors will hold elections on completion. The deadline for the election of the chairman is 4 February 2024,” said.

Read more: Summary sent to PM to decide fate of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

The PCB Management Committee, led by Zaka Ashraf, has concurrently received a three-month extension, effective from November 4.

According to the notification issued by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry after the approval from the cabinet, the powers of the PCB Management Committee had been restricted.

The notification stated that the PCB Management Committee cannot make any high-level appointments, the Management Committee will conduct the election of the Board of Governors and the Chairman.