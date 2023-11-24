First look of Fatima Effendi, Shazeal Shoukat-starrer ‘Adawat’ unveiled

The teaser of the much-awaited drama serial, ‘Adawat’ starring Fatima Effendi, Shazeal Shoukat and Saad Qureshi is out now.

The one-stop entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital has an interesting lineup of projects for the season, including ‘Adawat’, and the channel unveiled the first teaser of the anticipated project on Friday.

The first look of ‘Adawat’, starring celebrated actors Fatima Effendi, Saad Qureshi, Shazeal Shoukat and Syed Jibran in their maiden collaboration, promises a compelling story of friendship, love, tough decisions and unforeseeable circumstances.

The teaser was watched by thousands of social users across the platforms within a couple of hours, and excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and unique storyline.

Director Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi, who previously worked on titles like ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and the short film ‘Doodh Patti’, has helmed the direction of the promising drama serial, which is a joint production of Humayun Saeed’s production banner Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment of his wife Samina Humayun and her sister Sana Shahnawaz. More details regarding the additional cast and crew of the serial are yet to be unveiled.

‘Adawat’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

