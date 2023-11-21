Shazeal Shoukat slays western glam in new pictures

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat slayed the Western glam look in her new set of pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Shazeal Shoukat treated her more than half a million followers with a stylish photo dump, flaunting an uber-glam western fit, probably for a weekend outing.

She wore a blue-coloured, skirt and cropped jacket set with a checkered print, paired with a solid black tank top. The fashionista styled the statement fit with black stockings, boots and a Dior mini bag.

“In my own lane, we can’t merge,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery with a hand heart emoji and American singer Beyonce’s song ‘Alien Superstar’ from her album ‘Renaissance’ (2022) in the background.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral pictures in the form of likes and comments for the celebrity.

Being a social media darling, Shazeal Shoukat frequently takes to her Instagram handle with stunning selfies, OOTDs, style reels and projects BTS.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is set to return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Adawat’. The upcoming play of ARY Digital also stars Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

Previously, she won love and acclaim for her work in ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Samjhota’, ‘Teri Raah Mein’ and ‘Benaam’.

