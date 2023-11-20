Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s no-filter picture goes viral!

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem ditches every bit of makeup and goes completely filter-free in her latest selfie on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a new no-makeup, no-filter selfie of hers, just after undergoing a skin treatment.

“No filter skin it is,” she wrote in the caption of the single picture without any additional emojis.

Along with another recent photo gallery on the Gram, the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor also revealed that she was about to appear for CSS exams before she joined the showbiz industry.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently winning acclaim for her portrayal of Alizeh in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

