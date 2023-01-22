AEMEND concerned over ‘charges’ imposed on Ammad Yousuf

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed concern over the ‘serious charges’ imposed on ARY Senior Vice President Ammad Yousuf.

In a statement, AEMEND strongly condemned the imposition of ‘serious charges’ imposed on Ammad Yousuf, saying that such actions against a journalist is ‘unbearable’.

The electronic media editors and news directors body questioned why a case was registered against a media worker on statement issued by a politician. “It is fascism to include life imprisonment or death sentence clause in the case,” it added.

The statement further stated that no one is above the law, but illegal tactics under the guise of the law are a manifestation of malice. “Such tactics are an attempt to suppress freedom of expression,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

A day later, a Karachi court set head of news ARY NEWS Ammad Yousaf free of sedition and other charges filed against him.

Yousaf while talking to media after the decision said he was thankful to everyone who has supported ARY NEWS in the testing time.

