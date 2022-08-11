Court sets Ammad Yousaf free of sedition, other charges

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Thursday set head of news ARY NEWS Ammad Yousaf free of sedition and other charges filed against him, a day after he was arrested from his house in wee hours.

Head of ARY News Ammad Yousuf, who was arrested a day earlier from his residence in DHA, has been produced before Malir Court today. He was brought in an armoured vehicle and was not allowed to meet his lawyers and family members.

Yousaf while talking to media after the decision said he was thankful to everyone who has supported ARY NEWS in the testing time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A day earlier, Yousuf’s lawyer Naeem Qureshi requested the court to withdraw a First Information Report (FIR) against the head of ARY News. “We will apply for bail if the court does not withdraw the FIR,” he said.

Read More: Imran Khan condemns ARY News Head Ammad Yousuf’s arrest

According to lawyer, the FIR against ARY News head in Karachi is illegal. “The FIR registered in Memon Goth police station is against the court decisions,” he added.

ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Read More: SHC orders restoration of ARY News transmission

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

Comments