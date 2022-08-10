Imran Khan condemns ARY News Head Ammad Yousuf’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has raised questions over the arrest of ARY news head Ammad Yousuf from his residency in Karachi, ARY news reported.

Talking about the arrest of ARY News Head Ammad Yousuf Imran Khan said that how is it the comments passed by any guest amid the transmission are not the news director’s responsibility. The news director has no control over the opinion of any guest on the show, under which law has the news head of ARY been arrested? he questioned.

The former prime Minister added that arresting the news head of any channel at 2-3 a.m. at night is something all journalist should stand against, they should protest against this atrocity.

The PTI Chief questioned if we are living under a Marshall Law?, does any democracy allow such arrests. The government is taking the country towards total chaos, and violating the basic human rights of people. The situation is similar to what they did on May 25 when PTI was marching toward Islamabad, he added.

Also Read: Conspiracy being hatched to ban PTI: Imran Khan

He questioned how the family of the arrested would have felt when he was being arrested that late at night. The PTI Chief condemned the arrest and demanded for the release of Ammad Yousuf.

Comments