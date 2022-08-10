Conspiracy being hatched to ban PTI: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that a conspiracy was being hatched to ban PTI following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Addressing his party workers and supporters via a video link on Wednesday, Imran Khan accused the coalition government of hatching a conspiracy to pit his party against the army.

“They have prepared a plan to crush the PTI and the election commission of Pakistan is also involved in the conspiracy,” he alleged.

Imran Khan maintained the coalition government’s move to divide the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fail. “All conspiracies against the PTI would fail as it is still the largest political party in the country”.

Speaking about Gill’s arrest, Imran said that no action was taken against PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and others when they spoke against the army.

He also condemned the suspension of ARY News and the illegal arrest of channel’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf.

“Suspension of ARY News is also part of that plan,” he said, adding that any channel or social media platform that supports PTI’s narrative would be taken down in the upcoming days.

Imran also highlighted the rise in activities by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northern areas. Khan said that TTP was targeting and threatening PTI ministers. This seemed like another conspiracy to weaken the party,” he added.

Comments