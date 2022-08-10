Anti-Army propaganda: Interior Minister summons key JIC meeting

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has summoned the session of the Joint Inquiry Team on the Anti-Army propaganda case, and major decisions are expected, ARY News reported.

According to details, Rana Sanaullah has summoned the JIC session for a briefing on the case’s progress and issued directions for further investigations. The Cyber Crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would inform regarding the case’s progress.

The Interior Minister reconstituted the Joint Inquiry committee (JIC) on Sunday. The team now includes representatives of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) along with the FIA. Secretary Interior Ministry, Director General FIA and other team members would attend the session.

Sources say the team would make important decisions regarding the anti-Army Propaganda after the Lasbela attack.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

They added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this difficult time. The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable, they added.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

Also Read: ISPR condemns negative propaganda post Lasbela helicopter crash

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

Comments