ISPR condemns negative propaganda post Lasbela helicopter crash

Rawalpindi: The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned negative propaganda over social media after the Helicopter crash in Lasbela, killing 5 Army officers, ARY News reported.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

They added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this difficult time. The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable, they added.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

Also Read: Lasbela helicopter crash: President to visit families of martyrs

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

Comments