Lasbela helicopter crash: President to visit families of martyrs

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and condoled over the death of six Pakistan Army officials including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, ARY NEWS reported.

This is the second time that the president has spoken to COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa over the helicopter crash that saw the martyrdom of top army officials among six.

“My sympathies are with the Pakistan Army and families of the martyred military men in this hour of grief,” President Arif Alvi said. The president will also visit the families of the martyrs to express condolence.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi reached out to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the army officers and soldiers.

Paying tribute to the officers, he said that were martyred while working with great zeal, hard work, and dedication to “fulfill their duty and serve the nation”.

During the telephonic conversation, Gen Bajwa told Dr Alvi that bad weather and reduced visibility led to the helicopter crash.

صدر مملکت نے شہداء کیلئے بلندی درجات کی دعا کی، ان کے اہل خانہ کیلئے اظہارہمدردی بھی کیا صدر مملکت کا ملک و قوم کیلئے شہداء کی خدمات کو خراج تحسین قوم کے فرض شناس بیٹے بلوچستان میں سیلاب سے متعلق امدادی کاموں میں مصروف تھے، صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 2, 2022

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

