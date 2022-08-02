President Alvi, PM Shehbaz grieved over martyrdom of army officers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the army officers and soldiers in helicopter crash near Musa Goth in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the prime minister said the entire nation saluted Shaheed Lt. Gen Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Commander Engineer 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Co-Pilot Major M. Talha Manan and Crew Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

While expressing condolence to the bereaved families, the premier said these sons of the soil were the pride of nation who laid down their lives while saving the countrymen trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

“Nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali [and] 5 other officers of Pakistan Army. They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of soil,” PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi reached out to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the army officers and soldiers.

Paying tribute to the officers, he said that were martyred while working with great zeal, hard work, and dedication to “fulfill their duty and serve the nation”.

During the telephonic conversation, Gen Bajwa told Dr Alvi that bad weather and reduced visibility led to the helicopter crash.

Earlier in the day, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the wreckage of Army helicopter that went missing during relief and rescue operation in flood-hit Balochistan area has been found from Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

