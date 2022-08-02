Pakistan Army officers, soldiers martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The wreckage of unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during relief and rescue operation in flood-hit Balochistan area has been found from Musa Goth, Winder, ARY News reported, quoting, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations .

Earlier, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

