AEMEND demands govt to withdraw cancellation of ARY NEWS NOC

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has demanded of the government to immediately withdraw a notification cancelling a NOC issued to ARY NEWS.

The AEMEND expressed concerns over cancellation of the NOC to ARY NEWS and demanded to immediately take back the decision. It said that the government should avoid any decision against law and the step has put jobs of hundreds of media workers in jeopardy.

The association expressed surprise over the move even after ARY NEWS distanced itself from the controversial statement and condemned it and asked the interior and information ministries and PEMRA against taking measures in violation of the rules and regulations.

It said that AEMEND believes in effective implementation of media laws however unlawful steps will have negative repercussions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior on Friday cancelled the NOC of ARY News on Friday without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC of ARY News without issuing any show-cause notice.

The cancellation of NOC will be meant by the economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel.

The move came after airing the controversial statement delivered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill on ARY News.

The channel had also issued a clarification that Gill’s statement was his personal opinion and had nothing to do this the channel’s policy.

The channel’s administration condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimised by the federal government.

Legal experts termed the government’s move as the ‘economic murder’ of the journalists’ families without giving the reasons behind the cancellation of the NOC.

