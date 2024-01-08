Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage with Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Prominent actor Affan Waheed finally addressed the rumours of his marriage with co-star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

In his recent chat show outing on a private news channel, Affan Waheed breaks silence on the speculations of his marriage with fellow actor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, which started last year after visuals from a bridal shoot surfaced on social media.

Issuing a clarification on the matter, he said, “This was just a photoshoot that we did for a brand, nothing else. We starred together in a drama, which was a big hit, so a brand approached us for a bridal shoot, which we did, and it was taken out of context.”

“I’ve been married multiple times in dramas and on YouTube,” Waheed added with a laugh.

Pertinent to note here that A-list actors Affan Waheed and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared the screen space in the superhit drama serial ‘Pardes’, directed by veteran actor-director Marina Khan. Apart from the two, the ensemble cast of the title also featured Sarmad Khoosat, Shaista Lodhi, Bushra Ansari, Gohar Rasheed and Atiqa Odho.

On the individual front, Affan Waheed was last seen headlining the drama serial ‘Dhoka’, with Komal Meer, Aagha Ali and Sanam Jung.

Meanwhile, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is still sweeping acclaim for her portrayal of Alizeh in the blockbuster play ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Kiran Malik.

