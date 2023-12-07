Dur-e-Fishan Saleem steals the show with monochromatic portraits

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem absolutely stole the show with her latest black-and-white pictures on social site Instagram. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new monochromatic, close-up pictures, probably from the fashion shoot for a local designer.

The three-portrait gallery, captioned simply with an infinity emoji, captured the fashionista flaunting her messy yet powerful, boss babe-kinda look in a sleeveless, black jumpsuit, styled only with the tiniest pair of studs, subtle glam makeup and unkempt beachy waves.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently winning acclaim for her portrayal of Alizeh in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

