Yumna Zaidi redefines elegance in six-yard drape: See pictures

A-list actor Yumna Zaidi is a sheer vision of elegance and grace in her new Saree pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Yumna Zaidi stunned her 8.3 million followers with some new pictures, as she decked up in an exquisite six-yard drape for the outing. The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor wore a gold and orange-hued printed silk saree, with a solid black, turtleneck bodysuit.

The diva styled the fit with some oxidized jewellery, black sandals and a potli bag while having dewy makeup and her hair back in a sleek bun.

 

Sharing the six-picture gallery on the feed, Zaidi captioned, “Rule no.1 ……. Always Smile,” followed by a wide-smile emoji.

The now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances, Yumna Zaidi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with more than 8 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram alone.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaidi last received acclaim for her effortless portrayal of Pakhtun lady cadet Shaista Khanzada in the female-centric blockbuster series ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

